Pryor reunited with No. 25, for now

What’s in a number? Apparently, a lot for Calvin Pryor.

The Jets’ first round pick couldn’t contain his excitement Saturday morning when he arrived at the facility and saw a No. 25 jersey hanging in his locker. He even posted a photo of the jersey on Instagram with the caption: “I’m backkkkkkk #CP25.”

Pryor – who wore No. 25 throughout his college career at Louisville -- had accepted (albeit, somewhat reluctantly) No. 35 when told that his number was already occupied by running back Alex Green.

“I actually didn’t even really know about it,” Pryor said Saturday, when asked about the jersey change. “I just came to my locker today and it was there. (Alex and I) had talked about it before and I told him you can keep the number. I was going to wear 35 cause that’s my teammate and I want to do whatever makes the team happy.”

Green – who created some confusion Friday with a cryptic tweet about his status on the team – is still a member of the Jets. So for now, the No. 25 will be worn by both players.

And that’s perfectly fine with Pryor.