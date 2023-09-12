5 QBs the Jets could target after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season

1. Matt Ryan

The former Falcon and current CBS analyst has played in the West Coast system and reportedly is open to returning to the NFL. He struggled last year in Indianapolis.

2. Carson Wentz

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was with the Eagles’ front office when Wentz was drafted No. 2 in 2016.

3. Colt McCoy

The veteran quarterback is in shape. He was in training camp with the Cardinals. Arizona released him after acquiring Joshua Dobbs.

4. Jameis Winston

The No. 1 pick in 2015 is currently serving as a backup in New Orleans, so the Jets would have to trade for the mercurial Winston.

5. Joe Flacco

The former Jet still wants to play. He was with Zach Wilson and the Jets the past two years, but it’s a whole new system with new coaches.