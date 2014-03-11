QB Josh McCown to visit Jets, others

The Jets have some competition for Josh McCown.

A source said the former Browns quarterback will visit the Bucs, Texans and the Jets – in that order. But there’s always a chance McCown, 34, won’t make it to Florham Park. He said on Sirius radio Monday that he knows the “one or two teams” he’s going to play for and that he wants to get a deal done quickly.

The longer it takes for him to meet with the Jets, the more unlikely they are to land him.

McCown has played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers and Bears over his 12-year career. But he had a strong 2013 season as the replacement for the injured Jay Cutler.

Keep in mind, though, that the Jets are still interested in fellow veteran quarterback Michael Vick. Although it’s still too soon to know how serious their talks have been.