QB Misdirection? Vick announces he'll wear No. 1 – not 8

Regardless of who the Jets tab as their season starter, Michael Vick will always be No. 1 on game day.

Despite recent Instagram and Twitter posts indicating that he had settled on the No. 8, Vick had a change of heart.

After trying on the #8 I decided that it's not the right fit for me. I'll be going with the #1 officially. Thank You #JetsNation — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) May 2, 2014

Vick had worn No. 7 throughout his NFL career, but the number currently belongs to quarterback Geno Smith. And after signing a one-year free-agent deal with the Jets in March, Vick made it clear that finding a new jersey number isn't an issue.

It seemed Vick's search for a new number had ended on Monday, when he posted a picture of himself wearing a white home jersey with the number “8” on the front. The caption read: “I want to see everybody in there[sic] MV8 jerseys this year. I appreciate all the fans that helped. Fresh start..new me! #JetsNation #GangGreen #V8.”

But No. 1 apparently fits Vick better.

When former Giant and Eagle Sinorice Moss tweeted at Vick “#1 I love it bro,” the new Jets QB replied: “Thanks bro! I feel good about it.”

Punter Ryan Quigley wore No. 1 last season.