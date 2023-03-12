Quincy Williams, Jets agree to three-year deal, source says

The Jets kept their man.

Quincy Williams has agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million to remain with the Jets, league sources said on Sunday. Williams’ new deal includes $9 million guaranteed.

The Jets made keeping Williams one of their priorities this offseason. Robert Saleh has been very up front in saying he wants to bring back most of the players from the Jets’ top 5 defense from last season. They locked up the hard-hitting linebacker before he could hit the open market. Teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday.

Williams, 26, has been an extremely productive player for the Jets since they claimed him off of waivers from Jacksonville before the 2021 season.

He has appeared in 31 games for the Jets, starting 28 and has finished second in tackles behind C.J. Mosley each of the last two seasons. Williams had 110 in 2021 and 106 this past season. His 21 tackles for loss the last two years lead the Jets.

Williams is the younger brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. It could be a terrific offseason for the Williams’ brothers.

Quinnen is expected to get a contract extension and become one of the highest-paid interior linemen in the NFL. Williams, the No. 3 pick in 2019, is coming off his best season. He led the Jets with 12 sacks and earned First-Team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl berth for the first time.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said at last week’s NFL Combine that he’s had good discussions with Quinnen’s agent, Nicole Lynn, who also represents Quincy. Douglas expressed optimism that something would get done with Quinnen, who said he would skip voluntary offseason workouts if he didn't have a deal.

“We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way,” Douglas said.

Quincy Williams was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019. He has 275 tackles in 49 career games and five sacks – all with the Jets.