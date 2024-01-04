Jets LB Quincy Williams' vow: Next season, I'm a Pro Bowler

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quincy Williams plans to leave no doubt next season that he deserves to make the Pro Bowl.

One of his goals coming into this season was to make the Pro Bowl with his brother. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made the AFC roster, but Quincy was named a fifth alternate as an inside linebacker. He promises next season will be different.

“I did have a great season this year, but there’s more for me to work on,” he told Newsday on Thursday afternoon. “I’m just getting started, really. This year my motto is: Leave no doubt. Leave no doubt means I’m going to be the best linebacker in the league next year so there’s no doubt that I’m going be an All-Pro.”

Williams leads the Jets with 91 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss. He’s tied with Sauce Gardner with 10 passes defensed and has two sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

After the brothers found out, they spoke. Quincy said he “was excited’’ for Quinnen and that he “celebrated him.” Quinnen appreciated it but felt bad for his big brother.

“He was super-excited for me, but I was not really focused on myself getting there,” Quinnen said. “To see he didn’t make it and to have the season he’s had was very disappointing to me. But to see his attitude, to see the way he feels about the whole situation is unbelievable.”

Gardner, who earned his second straight Pro Bowl spot, “was shocked” that Quincy didn’t make it. Baltimore’s Roquon Smith and Patrick Queen were selected. They’re deserving as well, but it will fuel Quincy.

“It does motivate me,” he said. “I’m out to prove. I need my stamp.

“Just because I didn’t get to my destination this year doesn’t mean I’m going to turn around from my destination,” he added. “It’s just a longer journey type of thing. I got to a checkpoint now. So next year just fine-tune some things and just keep it rolling. The same destination is going to be there.”

Gardner elite

Gardner said “it meant a lot” to make the Pro Bowl. He has no interceptions, but the way he shuts down receivers to the point that teams rarely throw at him is being recognized and rewarded.

“I feel like I played at an elite level going against a lot of great talent at receiver, producing the way that I produced,” Gardner said. “Even with not having no picks, I’ve been dominating the whole season.”

Cook to Ravens

Former Jets running back Dalvin Cook cleared waivers and will sign with the Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Jets waived Cook on Wednesday.

Fans deserve better

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had a rough first season. Hackett said he has to “find out all the different things that I can do better” to make this offense go.

“I owe it to the fans, to the organization — whether it’s work harder, work more efficiently and make sure that we’re better,” Hackett said. “We need to put a better product out there and we all know that.”