Jets GM Joe Douglas must find better production at quarterback

Like every other NFL executive who drafts a first-round quarterback, Joe Douglas hoped he wouldn’t have to seriously address the position again for a decade or so.

Oh well.

Less than two years after selecting Zach Wilson with the second overall pick, he’ll spend this offseason at it again, this time juggling the dynamic of an organization that leans toward sticking with the 23-year-old and see if he can rise to a level of competence (head coach Robert Saleh coined the phrase “re-devote to him as a starter” in regard to the possibility of having Wilson as next year’s QB1) against the rest of a roster that has a strong nucleus of young talent but presently no one around whom they ought revolve.

The fact that the Jets would not commit to Wilson as their starter in 2023 on Monday and Douglas saying the organization is in the “infant stages” of an “explore every single avenue” discussion on how best to address the position indicates the primary competition for Wilson probably isn’t yet on the roster. The Jets will have to shop for him.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.

Unlike others in his position who have whiffed on those career-defining picks and paid the price with their jobs — a handful were booted from their organizations on Monday already — Douglas gets the rare opportunity to clean up his own mistake and fix what, at this point, certainly seems the misguided decision he made April 29, 2021.

He gets a second swing.

There will not be a third.

Owner Woody Johnson is undoubtedly keeping a running tally in his head on how much money the Jets have so far wasted on the first two of Douglas’ top picks since he was hired as general manager. Mekhi Becton in 2020 and Wilson the year after have given them practically nothing but bad headlines and bad football. Despite what seems to be a strong draft last year, Douglas needs to start producing wins and playoff appearances in order to stick around rather than offering just promise and optimism but ultimate disappointment, as this season brought.

For that to happen, he needs a quarterback on whom the team can truly rely.

It doesn’t even have to be an elite one, just one who can play at a consistently competent level. Douglas owns three Super Bowl rings that were won with Trent Dilfer, Joe Flacco and Nick Foles as the starting quarterbacks. That’s a lot of diamonds illuminating the path for the Jets.

“There are what, maybe four or five quarterbacks every generation who are that top-notch player,” Douglas said. “It’s a team sport, the ultimate team sport. Quarterback is, I stand by it, the most important position in all of sports, but ultimately it’s a team sport and you have to have a great group of people to support them.”

As the 2022 season wraps up, the Jets are much closer to having that surrounding cast in place than the centerpiece.

Douglas and the Jets are certainly free to think they can still salvage Wilson, and they seem hellbent on turning him into the functional quarterback he has shown glimpses of throughout his two seasons in the NFL. But to rely on that development to take place in the next seven months is misguided. And if he still needs more time to cook in the oven when the 2023 season opens, it’s hard to stomach even thinking what this team will look like if Wilson is “developing” on the field on Sundays while the rest of the team is poised to win. It would be intolerable.

Douglas needs to add another solid option.

It may not be a quarterback who lets Douglas coast through a decade without sweating the position, but it does need to at least be one who will give the Jets the ability to be playing at this time next year ... and a reason for the Jets to keep Douglas in his position next offseason.