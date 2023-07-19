Quinnen Williams eager to prove to Jets he's worth big contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams flashed a $96 million smile in his return to the Jets’ practice facility and said he never doubted where he would be when training camp opened.

The Jets made sure Williams was back in their building after the All-Pro defensive tackle skipped the offseason workouts during contract negotiations. Williams got a four-year, $96 million deal last week.

“It felt good to be back with my brothers,” Williams said Wednesday. “It felt good to be back with the team. Just a rush of emotions. Can’t wait to just start this journey this year to get to the level that we think we can get to.”

During the offseason, Williams scrubbed Jets from his social media page and had some posts that made it seem he was frustrated. He said Wednesday that he spoke to general manager Joe Douglas all time and was in constant contact with his coaches and teammates.

“We were all on the same page during the whole entire thing,” Williams said. “We just had to work things out, work the negotiations out and things like that. It was a smooth transition. Everything was nice, cool.”

Williams led the Jets with a career-high 12 sacks last year, becoming a first-time All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl. The new deal makes Williams the second-highest paid defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald.

Williams said he’s more concerned with “leaving a legacy” than the money. He thanked Jets owner Woody Johnson and Douglas for believing in him and wants to reward them for their faith.

“We just really wanted what I deserve when it came down to the facts and the production,” Williams said. “Thank the Jets organization — Woody and Joe — they really believe in me. They see the potential that I can become one of the best D-tackles in the league.

“They basically invested in my life and invested in my family to be able to give me the money that they gave me and that I deserved to take this organization to the next level and be a part of when this organization goes to the next level.”

Draft picks signed

The Jets’ entire draft class has now signed their rookie deals. First-round pick Will McDonald IV and second-rounder Joe Tippmann inked theirs Wednesday.

Pup list

The Jets placed Breece Hall, C.J. Uzomah, Randall Cobb and rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open camp. They can be activated at any time.

Two-minute drill

Alijah Vera-Tucker believes he's at "full strength" after suffering a season-ending triceps injury last October. He doesn't anticipate being limited in practice. Vera-Tucker, who played right guard, left tackle and right tackle last year, expects to be a full-time right guard this season . . . Williams believes second-year edge rusher Jermaine Johnson will have a breakout year