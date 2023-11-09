Jets' Quinnen Williams calls out Troy Aikman for comments on Monday Night Football broadcast

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams called out ESPN analyst Troy Aikman for something he said during Monday’s night telecast of the Chargers-Jets game and is upset that the Hall of Fame quarterback “would lie” about him.

Aikman said Williams is pushing Jets coaches to scheme differently to free him for some sacks and that he’s become the “highest-paid decoy.” Williams said he never spoke to Aikman.

“I don’t know where he got that from,” Williams said on Wednesday. “It never came out of my mouth that I was the highest-paid decoy. I never said that. I never talked to him before the game. I never alluded to that.

“I’ve never had a conversation with him at all. To hear him say that I said that is kind of like upsetting that he would lie on me like that and say that I said that. That’s kind of weird to me.”

The way Aikman phrased it, it seemed as if he heard Williams say that.

Williams, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension in the summer, only has half a sack. He’s being double-teamed more, which has allowed Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson to get to the quarterback. Williams is still among the best in quarterback pressures and stopping the run.

Coach Robert Saleh said Williams is still “one of the top five defensive players in football.”