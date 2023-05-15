Jets' Quinnen Williams is a 'Defensive Tackle for ...................'

Quinnen Williams is trying to send the Jets’ front office a message through social media.

The All-Pro defensive tackle has removed the word Jets from his Twitter bio. It now reads: “Defensive Tackle for ……………….”

Williams wants a contract extension from the Jets, but the two sides have not been able to work out a deal. Williams has been skipping the Jets’ voluntary off-season workouts.

He is coming off the best season of his career, and Williams has seen two defensive tackles from his draft class receive big extensions this offseason. Tennessee gave Jeffrey Simmons a four-year, $94 million deal, and the Giants signed Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million contract.

Williams, the No. 3 pick in 2019, could make $25 million annually. He was the best player on the Jets’ top five defense last year. He had a career-high 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits. Williams is under contract for 2023 for $9.6 million.

The Jets’ mandatory minicamp is about a month away and training camp begins in mid-to-late July, so there is time to get a deal done.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said recently he’s “hopeful and optimistic” that the two sides will reach an agreement. Williams responded to a clip of Douglas by tweeting “Optimistic” with a meme of himself sipping tea.