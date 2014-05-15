Report: Former Jets CB and scout, Aaron Glenn, hired by Browns

Aaron Glenn is headed to the Browns.

The former Jets cornerback and scout is headed to Cleveland, where he’ll be an assistant defensive backs coach, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Wednesday.

Glenn will be reunited with Browns first-year coach Mike Pettine, who served as the Jets’ defensive coordinator from 2009-2012.

Glenn, a native of Humble, TX and a Texas A&M product, scouted everyone from Texas up to the North Dakota for the Jets – including second-round pick, tight end Jace Amaro.

Glenn, who was drafted 12th overall by the Jets in 1994, played cornerback for the team through the 2001 season. The three-time Pro Bowler later played for Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

In 2012, Glenn retuned to the organization as a pro personnel assistant and became an area scout last year.