Report: Jets a 'possible landing spot' for QB Michael Vick

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick throws a pass before a...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick throws a pass before a game against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. (Oct. 27, 2013) Credit: Getty

By Kimberley Martin

It’s no secret the Jets are in the market for a veteran quarterback. And it comes as no surprise that Michael Vick is at the top of their list. 

The Jets are a “possible landing spot” for the controversial Eagles QB, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After five years in Philly, Vick is set to become a free agent. And his relationship with Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg – Vick’s former OC with the Eagles – could be a factor in where the QB ends up.

The Jets' starting QB job seemingly belongs to Geno Smith -- regardless of whether or not the front office wants to publically admit it. But the team clearly wants a veteran presence in the QB room to mentor Smith and to push the young signal-caller on the practice field. And the big difference between Vick and former backup David Garrard is that Vick can actually get on the field and play.

