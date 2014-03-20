Report: Jets have 'inquired' about DeSean Jackson trade

Turns out, the Jets may not only be interested in Michael Vick.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, they're just one of the teams that has "inquired" about trading for DeSean Jackson.

It's been reported that the Eagles aren't necessarily shopping the 27-year-old receiver, but it's become increasingly clear that Philly is at least entertaining the idea. The Jets, meanwhile, are a receiver-needy team that desperately needs to add another playmaker aside from free-agent signee Eric Decker.

As of now, though, it's unclear who will be leading the Jets' offense in 2014. Geno Smith is expected to start the season, but the Jets are scheduled to meet with Michael Vick on Friday. And if all goes well, the veteran quarterback could be a Jet by the time the weekend's over.

(Keep in mind, Mark Sanchez -- who still is on the roster -- is scheduled to earn a $2-million roster bonus on Tuesday.)

Per Rapoport, Vick and Jackson are "close" -- not to mention, both players share the same agent (Joel Segal). They also have ties to Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. Idzik spoke at length on Thursday's conference call about the importance of "inside knowledge" on prospective players.

Perhaps Mornhinweg's knowledge will help the Jets land both players. Or, maybe Idzik's just doing his due diligence like all GMs should.