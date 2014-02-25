Report: Jets meet with UCF QB Blake Bortles
UCF quarterback Blake Bortles had formal interviews during the Combine with eight teams, according to the Orlando Sentinel. And the Jets were one of them.
“I did everything I could to just stick out in their head, so they know this is who I am, these are my goals, this is what I want to try to do,” Bortles told the paper. “That I’m going to do everything I can to help an organization in becoming successful.”
In addition to the Jets, the former Knights signal-caller also had formal interviews with the Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Titans, Rams, Buccaneers and Vikings.