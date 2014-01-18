Report: Redskins denied Jets request to interview DC Jim Haslett

The Jets reportedly requested an interview with Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, but were denied.

According to ESPN 980 (Washington D.C.), the Redskins denied the Jets' request and inquiries from "at at least one other team."

On Friday, recently-hired head coach Jay Gruden told The Washington Post that the team has decided to retain Haslett and will look into the possibility of extending the defensive coordinator's contract.

The Jets' decision to reach out to the Redskins is interesting, considering the (currently) uncertain futures of key assistants on staff. Dennis Thurman is one of several coaches -- including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn -- whose contracts expired since the end of the season.

On Thursday, the Jets announced they had reached a multiyear contract extension with Ryan (though the deal essentially amounts to a one-year fully-guaranteed extension). The team, however, has yet to announce any moves regarding the retention of their assistant coaches.

However, when asked on Dec. 30 during their season-end press conference about his desire to have Thurman back, Ryan replied: "I think it would be pretty clear what the Jets think of our coaches here in the next few days."

Earlier this week, the Redskins hired former Jets special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica for the same position. Prior to that, ex-Jets linebackers coach Brian Van Gorder was hired by Notre Dame as their defensive coordinator.