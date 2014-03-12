Report: WR Eric Decker visiting Jets

After a quiet start to free agency, the Jets could be gearing up to make a splash on Day 2.

Eric Decker -- the top free-agent wide receiver -- will visit the Jets on Wednesday, according to Kim Jones of NFL Network.

Decker posted career highs in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,288) and catching 11 touchdown passes in 2013. But many question whether that had more to do with having future Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning as his quarterback.

Decker's trip isn't about getting a tour of Woody Johnson's Florham Park facility. The Jets hosted the AFC Champion Broncos during Super Bowl week, so the wide receiver knows the amenities firsthand. Decker's visit will be about money -- and more precisely, how much general manager John Idzik is willing to dole out.

The Jets are in desperate need of a wide receiver following the release of Santonio Holmes. Jeremy Kerley, David Nelson and Stephen Hill are the extent of their main receiving corps. But could Decker be out of their price range?

Some reports indicated Decker will seek $8-$9 million per year. Interestingly enough, no wide receivers were given big-money deals on Day 1 of free agency. League sources expect the dominos to fall once Decker sets the market, so it'll be interesting to see how much he gets -- from the Jets or someone else.