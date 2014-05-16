Rex OK with later NFL draft

In a perfect world, Rex Ryan would have as much as time with his rookies as in years past. He’d have weeks to get their names down pat, show them the ins and outs of basic drills and take his time breaking down defensive schemes.

But this year's draft -- which was pushed back from the customary late-April slot to May 8 -- has shortened the learning-curve period for both student and teacher. Now Ryan and his staff are going back to basics with their draft picks much later in the process compared to previous rookie classes.

“It’s different. Cause usually it seems like we have more time, get guys into their books a little bit more before we had these camps. And we were able to do that last year,” a rain-soaked Ryan said after Friday’s first rookie minicamp practice. “This year, (we’re going) right into it. Some guys are coming right off a plane and getting thrown out there. So that’s a little bit challenging for them. But it’s still good to get out there and get on the field and see guys running around.”

But Ryan said he’s "fine" making adjustments on the fly and isn't opposed to keeping the NFL draft in May if that’s what Roger Goodell wants.

“We’re always OK with it,” the Jets coach said. “We’re no different than any other team. So whatever the Commissioner thinks is best for the league, then, obviously you’re going to do, as long as it’s a level playing field for every team. As a coach, you’d love to have tons of time. They way it used to be. You’d actually like to go back there. But if that’s not where we’re at now, then that’s fine. You make your adjustments.”