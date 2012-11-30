Rex Ryan alarmed at Jets' lack of sacks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Jets have 17 total sacks -- a half-sack more than 49ers defensive end Aldon Smith, the NFL's individual leader.

Rex Ryan called their pass-rush production -- or lack thereof -- "alarming" and "stunning." Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, however, wasn't too alarmed.

"I don't get wrapped up in the numbers," Pettine said. "I think we feel good if we feel like the quarterback is being affected . . . I think that number can be deceiving sometimes."

The Jets, who have the 19th-best defense in the league statistically, also have scaled back on blitzing quarterbacks, Ryan said.

Though the coach credited opposing offenses with "keeping you off the passer," he said of their sack total: "Obviously, that's not anywhere close to where we want to be."

Nevertheless, the coach isn't ready to declare his defense can't finish the season ranked in the top five. "It certainly looks that way right now," he said with a laugh. "But I'm not willing to concede anything right now. You know what? I don't know any different. We got five games left and there better be some doozies on defense to get there."

Tebow tix

The Jaguars have begun planning for Tim Tebow's homecoming. They announced Thursday that they are selling additional tickets in Section 404 of Everbank Field for their Dec. 9 game against the Jets, according to the Florida Times-Union.

The upper-deck seats typically are covered by a tarp, but it will be removed in order to accommodate the larger anticipated crowd.

Jet streams

Wide receiver Clyde Gates (concussion) and safety LaRon Landry (heel) did not practice. Cornerback Aaron Berry (quadriceps), guard Brandon Moore (hip), nose tackle Sione Po'uha (back), linebacker Ricky Sapp (ankle) and Tebow (ribs) were limited . . . Arizona quarterback Kevin Kolb (ribs) was limited.