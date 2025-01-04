Former Jets coach Rex Ryan will interview early next week for the job he used to have, according to reports.

Ryan spent six years coaching the Jets from 2009-2014 and was the last one to lead them to the postseason. Ryan went 46-50 and guided them to the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons with the Jets.

Ryan will interview with them on Tuesday.

After the Jets fired Ryan, he went on to coach the Buffalo Bills for nearly two years. He went 15-16 before being fired late in the 2016 season.

Ryan currently works as an NFL analyst for ESPN and has been lobbying to return to the Jets. He maintained a good relationship with owner Woody Johnson, who hired an outside firm with ties to Ryan to help in the search.

Mike Tannenbaum, the Jets' general manager when Ryan was hired, founded The 33rd Team, a media, consulting and analytics group that is assisting in the Jets’ searches for a new head coach and general manager. Tannenbaum and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman are heading the project.

The Jets’ searches will begin to heat up next week with the regular season ending on Sunday. Candidates employed by NFL teams can’t interview until the season is over.

Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel already have interviewed for the Jets' head coaching job. Vrabel is a leading candidate but he’s expected to be in high demand during this hiring cycle.

Some other coaching candidates for the Jets’ job include former Jets cornerback and current Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich, who is 2-9 since replacing Robert Saleh, said he expects to interview next week. The Jets close out the season Sunday against the Dolphins.