Rex Ryan expects to speak with Jets about head coaching vacancy

Rex Ryan has lobbied for a second chance to coach the Jets, and he expects to get an interview with his former team.

Ryan, appearing on ESPN New York radio Monday, told host Jake Asman that he anticipates meeting with the Jets about their vacancy after the season ends this week..

“I believe I will,” Ryan said. “I have not had any conversations with anybody within the organization, but I believe I will.”

Ryan was the Jets’ coach the last time they reached the postseason 14 years ago. He went 46-50 in six seasons with the Jets from 2009-14 and led them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2010 and 2011.

Currently an analyst on ESPN, Ryan has said multiple times he would love to return to the Jets.

Mike Tannenbaum was the Jets general manager when Ryan was hired. Now Tannenbaum is part of the firm that is helping owner Woody Johnson in his search for the Jets’ next head coach and general manager.

Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a media, consulting and analytics group that Tannenbaum founded. He and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman are heading the searches.

“Look, they’re not going to bring anybody in I’m sure until after the season’s done,” Ryan said. “This is the way Woody’s always operated. We’ll see what happens after the season’s over.”

According to the NFL Network, the Jets will interview former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera this week. Rivera is 102-103 in 13 seasons as a coach and guided his teams to the playoffs five times.

The Jets have not interviewed anyone yet for the coaching job, currently held by interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. The process is expected to pick up next week.

Coaches currently employed by NFL teams can’t interview until after the regular season ends. The Jets close out their disappointing season on Sunday against Miami.

Among the candidates for the Jets’ coaching position are former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lions defensive coordinator and ex-Jet Aaron Glenn, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Jets have already interviewed former Falcons general manager Thomas Dmitroff, ex-Titans general manager Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy for their GM position.