FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Rex Ryan believes he’s the best man for the Jets’ job.

Ryan, who will interview for the head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, is confident that he will get a second shot to coach the Jets.

"Oh 100%. Absolutely I do," Ryan said during a Monday appearance on ESPN Radio. “And the reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy - and it ain't close.”

Ryan coached the Jets from 2009-14 and twice reached the AFC Championship Game. He was the last coach to lead the Jets to the playoffs 14 years ago. Ryan has maintained a good relationship with owner Woody Johnson.

Mike Tannenbaum, who was the Jets' general manager when Ryan was hired, will be among the group conducting the interviews for the Jets. Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a media, analytics and consulting group founded by Tannenbaum, to help in their search for a head coach and general manager.

Ryan and Tannenbaum both work as NFL analysts for ESPN.

"The thing that you have to do, you have to connect with the football team, you have to connect with your fan base,” Ryan said. “And the way they play, that's the most important thing. Not just the Xs and Os and all that. This Ben Johnson? I love him, I absolutely love him. But I'm a better candidate for this job than he would be."

Johnson, Detroit’s offensive coordinator, is expected to be a hot candidate this coaching cycle. Reportedly, he’s not interested in the Jets so they may not request permission to speak to him.

The Jets have requested to speak with a number of candidates now that the regular season is over.

Among the known ones are Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. NFL Network reported that the Jets have requested permission to speak with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played cornerback for the Jets for eight years.

The Jets already have interviewed former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera and ex-Titans coach Mike Vrabel.