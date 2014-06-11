Rex Ryan likes his QB competition

Rex Ryan is still not saying whether it's an open competition between quarterbacks Geno Smith and Michael Vick. But the Jets coach certainly likes what he's seen from both quarterbacks - and competition is a very big part of that.

“Both guys are sharp," Ryan said on Wednesday. "They’re pushing themselves and they’re pushing each other. That’s what we wanted to have happen. When you do that, you make yourself better, you make your teammate better. That’s what both guys have done.”