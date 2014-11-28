Rex Ryan says Jets need to run the ball more to be effective

Do the Jets have a true identity on offense?

Well, it depends on the day.

"It changes from week to week," receiver Eric Decker said Wednesday. "You think Denver would be a passing team, but against Miami they ran the ball really well [in last Sunday's 39-36 win]. So there's no concrete identity. You've got to do what the defense is giving you.

"But what are our strengths? We're a good running football team, we're a good defensive team and we complement it with good passing," Decker said. "And overall, we haven't done enough, we haven't put it all together. The pieces are there, but it's about execution."

Even as the losses continue to pile up, Rex Ryan and his players have insisted they have enough talent to win ballgames. Yet the Jets are 2-9 after an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Bills in prime time. And they're closing in on another Monday Night Football game, this time against the Dolphins (6-5) at MetLife Stadium.

While Ryan likes to tout the Jets' ground game, he said Wednesday that they need to get back to feeding their running backs more. On Monday night against the Bills, they ran the ball only 19 times compared with 31 pass attempts, plus seven sacks. Chris Ivory (40 yards) and Chris Johnson (31) each rushed only seven times. And as the game wore on -- and the deficit increased -- the Jets strayed even more from their rushing attack.

Quarterback Michael Vick, who was sacked five times, said the Bills used a "vanilla" game plan that incorporated a lot of Cover 2.

"Their front four is vicious," Vick said after the game. "Those guys do a great job of putting pressure on the quarterback and getting penetration. That was part of the reason we struggled."

So did the Jets abandon the run too soon?

"Well, I think we can look at that," Ryan said Wednesday. "I know one thing, [when] we're going into it, we know we need to run the football. For our team to have success, we need to run the football. Maybe other teams can throw it 50 times a game. That is not the blueprint for us."

Questionable play-calling and a lack of consistency by players -- on both sides of the ball -- has led them to this point. And now they have only five games left to show improvement.

"You hate losing like that," Nick Mangold said of the loss to the Bills. "We've got to get back to work, clean things up, get things fixed and just do a better job overall."

Said Decker: "First half, for sure, we just didn't execute, didn't make any plays, didn't have any rhythm. It's hard to have success when you're behind the chains, when you hurt yourself, when you don't have a successful first or second down and there's plays to be made and for whatever reason, we didn't put it all together."

Despite their mounting losses, the Jets believe effort never has been their issue.

"Not at all," safety Dawan Landry said this week. "Everybody fights real hard. It was just one of those games, we never got in a rhythm. But no, the effort is always going to be there. This is a team with great character, great poise. We are going to fight and we are going to battle until the end."

Notes & quotes: Muhammad Wilkerson (toe), Sheldon Richardson (back) and Jace Amaro (head) did not practice Thursday. Leger Douzable (ankle) and John Conner (groin) were limited.