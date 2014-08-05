Rex's son breaks collarbone at Clemson football practice

Clemson wide receiver Seth Ryan – the son of Jets coach Rex Ryan – broke his collarbone during Monday's football practice, according to the Associated Press.

The university made the announcement.

Ryan, a redshirt freshman after sitting out last season, was injured when he tried to make a diving catch in the end zone.

Despite his lack of playing time, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters that Ryan had been playing well of late and that he expected the receiver to be a contributor in the future.