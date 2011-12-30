Rex: Schotty could get job as head coach

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Rex Ryan isn't completely sure Brian Schottenheimer will be back with the Jets next season.

But not for the reason one might be thinking.

"Obviously, if he gets a head-coaching job, then 'see you later.' And I'll be happy to see that," Ryan said of his offensive coordinator Friday. "So do I expect him back? It's probably 50-50 on that because I think there's an opportunity for Brian to get a head-coaching job this year. I thought that the first two years, but it wasn't to be. But he certainly would be a qualified applicant to be a head coach, that's for sure."

Asked what will happen if Schottenheimer isn't offered a head-coaching gig somewhere, Ryan said: "Then I expect him back."

Leonhard hopeful

Jim Leonhard knows he'll be suiting up for someone in 2012. He just hopes it's for the same team he's played for for the past three seasons.

Leonhard, recovering from Dec. 14 surgery to repair a torn right patellar tendon, is in the final season of a three-year, $5.8-million deal.

"That's coming on us soon and not quite under the circumstances that I would like to happen," said the safety, who recently welcomed son Reese Bentley Leonhard.

He made it clear he prefers to stay with the Jets.

"I'd love to be here," he said. "I've really enjoyed my time here."

Extra points

The Jets named TE Dustin Keller as the club's 2011 Walter Payton Man of the Year . . . The winners of the Jets' team awards voted on by players: CB Darrelle Revis (Curtis Martin Team MVP), RB LaDainian Tomlinson (Dennis Byrd Award for Most Inspirational Player) and G Brandon Moore (Ed Block Courage Award).