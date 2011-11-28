Rex: We're both lucky and good

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Some think Rex Ryan must be carrying a rabbit's foot or a horseshoe in his pocket after the Jets escaped with a 28-24 win over the Bills Sunday.

"You know what, and I've said it for three years now," he said Monday. "I don't care if I'm the luckiest coach in the league. That's great. As long as we win, that's fine with me. But it is funny how if we make a mistake, we're horrible. 'Oh, they're terrible.' That could be bad luck there, too. But if we make a play, 'Oh, we're just lucky.' . . . I hope karma is with us. I hope we continue to be lucky and we'll take that. The old saying, 'I'd rather be lucky than good.' I'd rather be both, and I think we are."

Plaxico Burress made a huge 18-yard reception with one hand to keep the winning drive alive, which certainly was lucky for the Jets, but they also had their fair share of gaffes against the Bills. Antonio Cromartie muffed a punt, setting up a Buffalo touchdown. Mark Sanchez, despite finishing with a career-high four touchdown passes, threw a first-half interception and nearly got picked off two more times, completing only 48.5 percent of his attempts.

Defensively, the Jets didn't put a ton of pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns. They also were fortunate on Buffalo's final drive, as Stevie Johnson had what likely would have been a 47-yard TD pass bounce off his hands at the Jets' 25. "That's on him," Darrelle Revis said. "If he would've caught it, he probably would've scored. But he didn't. He dropped it."

Three plays later, Fitzpatrick threw a pass behind a wide-open Johnson in the back of the end zone. It could have been a touchdown if the throw had been on target.

"You want all the games to be a perfect game, but yesterday it wasn't," Revis said. "There were mistakes out there, and also there were positive plays. But we have to really focus on the mistakes and get them corrected because this has been going on through the course of the year. It was, 'Let's just really focus in on the little things that we do on defense and we cannot make mental mistakes out there.' "

Especially when the defense is trying to get off the field late in games, something they weren't able to accomplish against the Broncos, Patriots and Raiders.

"We are well aware of that trend that we've got to finish drives off," Sione Pouha said. "When we get the opportunity to make plays, to kind of finish it off. When we get a lead of some sort in the second half, we should have the mentality that they won't score, they won't win."

Notes & quotes:Ryan doesn't expect DE Mike DeVito, who suffered a left knee injury, to play Sunday . . . The Jets released S Emanuel Cook and signed S Tracy Wilson from the practice squad.