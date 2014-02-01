Richard Sherman can't compare to Darrelle Revis' days with Jets, says Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan was extremely complimentary of Richard Sherman, but the Jets coach made it clear the Seahawks cornerback can’t hold a candle to Darrelle Revis in his prime with the Jets.

“Sherman’s probably a guy that has played about as well as any corner in the league this year, so that’s great,” Ryan said Friday, while serving ice cream to fans in Mahattan as part of a promotional event with New Era Caps. “But I think overall, the year that Revis had those first two years that I was here, I don’t think – not Richard Sherman or anybody – can compare to the years that Revis had.

“What we did with him, how he played defense, put him on the No. 1 guy and locked him down and rolled our coverage, ran loaded zones away from him constantly, I’m not sure that’s ever been duplicated.”

HAPPY WITH CONTRACT

Ryan apparently has no issues with the multi-year contract extension he signed to remain with the team. “Guys, I’m always happy,” said the coach, who recently returned from a Hawaiian vacation. “This is the team that I want to coach. And so, I get that opportunity. I’ve always said it’s never about me, and nobody believes it but it’s the truth. I’m way more concerned with guys that coach with me than it would be about my own contract.”

The team hasn’t announced the terms, but Ryan’s extension reportedly is based heavily on incentives for making the playoffs. Ryan downplayed that, however, saying all contracts have incentives. “I’m not going to get into specifics,” he said, “but it’s not out of the ordinary.”

Asked if he ever considered coaching through his previous contract and “gambling” on himself in the offseason, Ryan replied: “I always bet on myself. I bet on the guys that are with me anyway. It never mattered. It really doesn’t matter. Whether I was on a one-year, a two-year, a three-year or a 10-year (deal), it wouldn’t matter how I would approach it.”

SUPER BOWL PICK

Turns out, Rex is repping the AFC.

“I have to go AFC, there’s no question. Because we don’t play Seattle next year, we play Denver, so I’m thinking Denver,” Ryan said with a laugh.

The Jets coach thought about watching Super Bowl XLVIII live at MetLife Stadium, but ultimately decided to watch it at home “like any other fan.

“I thought about going to the game but I don’t know if I can handle it,” he joked.

WILL ALCOTRAZ BE CUT LOOSE?

Speaking of corners … Ryan wouldn’t say whether he expects the team to keep – or cut – Antonio Cromartie this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler, who recently returned from the game in Hawaii, said Thursday that he won’t need hip surgery after all. But the biggest issue facing the Jets is the $5 million roster bonus he’s due in March and Cromartie’s team-high cap charge.

“We’ll let everything play out,” said Ryan. “…Certainly Cro, I think, two years ago, played about as good as anybody. Last year wasn’t as good a year, but hopefully when he gets healthy, he can regain his form.”

HAVE THE JETS SETTLED ON A SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR?

Ryan wouldn’t confirm or deny that LSU coach Thomas McGaughey is being considered for the vacancy, but the smile on the head coach’s face made it seem an announcement isn’t too far off.

“We’re really not ready to announce that right now, but the process is moving,” said Ryan, referring to the special-teams opening following Ben Kotwica’s departure for Washington. “Again, I’m not going to speculate on who’s in the mix or whatever, but there’s a lot of good candidates out there and we’ll have an outstanding coach.”