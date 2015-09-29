Right guard Willie Colon sprains MCL, out at least a week

An MRI on Monday showed that Jets right guard Willie Colon sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Eagles.

The Bronx-born Hofstra alum is expected to miss "at least a week" and then will be re-evaluated, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. With Colon, 32, out for the game against the Dolphins in London, backup guard Brian Winters will get the start. Winters started 12 games as a rookie in 2013 and six last season before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Asked why the Jets chose to keep Winters over Oday Aboushi, whom they waived Sept. 15, Bowles said: "We thought Brian was tougher. Not that Oday was a bad player . . . but Winters showed some stuff in th spring, he was a little more mobile."

Cromartie responds

Antonio Cromartie blasted the son of Jets tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson, who tweeted disparaging comments about the cornerback and quarterback Geno Smith after Sunday's game. In one post, Johnson's son posted a photo of Smith posing with a young fan with the following caption: "Bum [expletive] Geno." He later tweeted a photo of Cromartie standing next to two young kids after the game with the comment: "Antonio Cromartie with 2 of his 15 kids."

Cromartie immediately fired back, writing: "Y the [expletive] you worried about my family. If it wasn't for your dad, you wouldn't be nothing in life @JimmieJ82. You better watch yourself son."

The Twitter account for @JimmieJ82 then tried to make amends before deleting his Twitter profile. "@CRO31 apologize for the tweet man, I really didn't mean anything by it. Stupid tweet. I hope I get to apologize to you in person," he wrote. "Those tweets were really stupid on my part. Will apologize to both of them if I get the chance."

Bowles acknowledged that the tweets came from Johnson's son. "Yeah, I was aware of it. We handled it in-house and we've got bigger fish to fry than that," he said.

As for Cromartie's response, Bowles said: "He's a parent, he's going to say what he has to to protect his kids. We've moved on. That's not going to stop what we're doing right now."

Richardson's return

"As of right now," Bowles assumes Sheldon Richardson will be back with the team after completing his four-game suspension.

The coach said the NFL has yet to contact the Jets about an additional suspension for the defensive tackle, who was arrested July 14 in Missouri. But even though Richardson will get "a bunch of reps," Bowles cautioned that he's not in football shape. "You can't just put a guy out there like that that hasn't been in pads full time, expecting him to come in and play," he said. "You have to make sure he doesn't get hurt as well."

Jet streams

Jeff Cumberland is going through the concussion protocol. If he's unable to play, the Jets probably will add another tight end, Bowles said . . . The Jets claimed former Seahawks safety Dion Bailey and waived safety Ronald Martin.