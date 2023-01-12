Robert Saleh on Jets' OC search: 'We're casting a wide net'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh said the Jets will have an extensive search for a new offensive coordinator, and he won’t just target people from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

“We’re casting a wide net,” Saleh said Thursday. “I’m not looking for a particular scheme per se. There’s a lot of things that I’m going to learn over the next month. I just want to make sure we do everything we can.

“There’s a philosophical fit that we’re looking for as well as an understanding of what we’re trying to get done and how we utilize our players. Quarterback is going to be a big part of it. Scheme is not necessarily the focal point.”

Saleh addressed the departure of Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator. He was on the hot seat after the Jets’ offensive struggles to end the season. According to Saleh, the Jets received “a lot of inquiries” about LaFleur’s availability from other teams and they weren’t going to stand in his way.

“Just talking with Mike, just felt like it would be in everyone’s best interests for him to pursue those opportunities,” Saleh said. “So he’s going to be fine.

“I always try to do right by people,” he added. “He had options and there was a lot of discussion over the last three days. You guys know I love Mike, love his family and all that good stuff. It was something he wanted to pursue. We just gave him the ability to go do that.”

When Saleh was hired by the Jets, he brought LaFleur with him from San Francisco, where Shanahan is the head coach. Some potential candidates to replace LaFleur are current Miami quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, former Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett and Kansas City quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.

Saleh said whomever the Jets hire will “absolutely” have input in who the Jets’ quarterback is next season.

The Jets are expected to acquire a veteran because Zach Wilson hasn’t developed enough to be relied upon as the starter. Possibilities include Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Jimmy Garoppolo was someone linked to the Jets because he has played in the 49ers system. He may not be as strong a fit, depending on who the coordinator is.

“We’re going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure that we do everything we can to satisfy that position,” Saleh said.

Offensive coordinator is not the Jets' only vacancy. Saleh revealed the Jets have moved on from offensive line coach John Benton and wide receivers coach Miles Austin won’t return. Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Saleh would like to keep tight ends coach Ron Middleton, running backs coach Taylor Embree and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese. He said there is “some wiggle room” based on what the coordinator wants.

Some have questioned how appealing the job will be with the quarterback situation unsettled. But Saleh believes there are many reasons this position is an attractive one. He cited the Jets’ defense and all the talented skill players on offense.

“When you can run the ball, you have good special teams and you have a top 5 defense, you’re supposed to be in the playoffs,” Saleh said. “We’ll be able to continue on the trajectory that we had been going on.

“We won four our first year, got seven this year, could have been more if we could have just stayed a little bit healthier. I’m very confident that we can get everything done.”