Robert Saleh's motto: Scoreboard watching's for fans, not Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh has a very simple approach when it comes to scoreboard watching. Don’t do it, just do your job.

The Jets are currently in ninth place in the AFC. The top seven seeds make the playoffs. With four games to go, the Jets may need help to make it. To Saleh, help starts at home.

“Everyone handles it differently. I have my way,” Saleh said. “I would hope our team sees it the same that you don’t have to worry about the scoreboard if you take care of your own. At the end of the day, we still technically control our destiny.”

Winning out would give the Jets (7-6) the best chance to end their 11-year playoff drought. All four opponents – Detroit, Jacksonville, Seattle and Miami – are officially still in the playoff hunt. (The Jaguars need a lot of help; they’re two games behind the Jets).

This is the first time the Jets are in the race this late in the season since 2015.

“That’s why we strive for December football,” Saleh said. “This is the fun stuff. At the same time, don’t count on somebody else to do your job. Take care of your business, do your job one day at a time and everything else will take care of itself.”

Williams sits

Quinnen Williams (calf) did not practice. It’s “50-50” that Williams plays this week.

Lions den

Saleh, who grew up near Detroit in Dearborn, Michigan, interviewed for the Lions’ job two years ago. He was considered a leading candidate before the Jets hired him.

“It was a pleasure,” Saleh said. “I was just thankful for the organization to even have a conversation with me. Thankful for that conversation, but really happy that I’m here.”

Saleh was a Lions’ fan and considers Barry Sanders the best running back of all time. He said all of his high school buddies are still Lions’ fans.

Two-minute drill

Saleh said Corey Davis (concussion protocol) is making progress and is “on target” to be cleared for Sunday’s game. … John Franklin-Myers (flu) was not at practice. … Micheal Clemons (knee) was limited after missing last week’s game with an illness. … Williams leads all defensive tackles in Pro Bowl voting. Sauce Gardner is No. 1 among AFC corners. The voting closes Thursday. … The Jets signed offensive lineman Eric Fisher to the practice squad.