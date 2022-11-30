Robert Saleh tries to keep Jets and himself from looking too far ahead

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — In his rare quiet times, Robert Saleh isn’t sitting around trying to figure out how many wins the Jets need to make the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons.

Saleh has been preaching to his players about staying in the moment and not looking ahead. He said it’s not difficult for him. The father of seven’s plate already is overflowing.

“Too much crap to do, man,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of tape to watch. When I’m not watching tape, I’ve got seven blessings and a beautiful wife to deal with. There’s not enough time to look at things you don’t got control over.”

The Jets are 7-4 and currently the seven seed in the AFC playoff race. Saleh can’t tune it out entirely. His family, including his children, have playoff fever.

“Everyone’s excited and everyone should be excited,” he said. “The hypotheticals and all the scenarios, those are great talking points for the outside world. We just got to stay focused.”

Saleh said it enters his mind on occasion and he takes a peek at what’s ahead, but he immediately refocuses.

“It’s an elephant in the room,” Saleh said. “It’s not like you’re not going to acknowledge it. None of it matters at the end of the day. You’ve got to quickly refocus back to what’s important and what’s important is this moment.”

Backfield in motion

Michael Carter (ankle) did not practice, but Saleh said there still is a chance he plays Sunday.

If Carter can’t go, James Robinson, who was a healthy scratch last week, will be active. He may not be if Carter plays, though. Saleh said the situation in the running back room is "week-to-week."

Saleh has spoken highly of undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who had a team-high 103 scrimmage yards against Chicago in his NFL debut Sunday. He earned another shot. Saleh also said Ty Johnson is “always going to be up on game day” because of his special teams value.

Two-minute drill

Mike White was named FedEx Air Player of the Week after 315-yard, three-touchdown game against the Bears … D.J. Reed (personal reasons) wasn’t at practice. He’s expected back Thursday . . . Sheldon Rankins (elbow) returned to practice after missing the past two games. He was limited. The same for Kenny Yeboah, who was out the last two with a calf injury.