Jets coach Robert Saleh won't talk about late holding penalty

Robert Saleh called the final drive of Sunday night’s game “bizarre,” but he still won’t address the holding penalty on Sauce Gardner that negated an interception.

Saleh was asked about it, he paused about eight seconds, before saying, “I’m just going to leave that one alone until I get a chance to get clarification.”

Michael Carter II picked off Patrick Mahomes with about 4:20 remaining, but a late flag came in on Gardner for holding Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the pass. Kansas City retained the ball and eventually ran out the clock in a 23-20 win.

The drive lasted 7:24 and a video that went viral on social media was of Jets’ defensive end Jermaine Johnson being held on a Mahomes 25-yard run on third-and-23. No flag was thrown.

“It was kind of a bizarre last drive,” Saleh said. “A series of unfortunate events. A 7 ½-minute drive that was aided by non-calls, calls, it was just bizarre. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a drive like that to end a football game, especially a game like that on national television. Unfortunate.

“I’m still trying to understand what we could have done better. We’re still trying to figure out how we can coach things better. I’ll get clarification and we’ll go from there.”

Payton’s place

There should be some extra juice to the Jets’ game Sunday in Denver.

It will be their first time facing Broncos coach Sean Payton since he ripped the Jets for being overhyped during training camp and called the job Nathaniel Hackett did as Denver coach last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Payton was asked Monday if he contacted Saleh and Hackett, now the Jets’ offensive coordinator, and what does he think of how they’re playing.

“Two big questions,” Payton said. “The first one I already addressed a day later. Secondly, they’ve obviously gone through an injury at quarterback. They’re playing outstanding in the kicking game and on defense. Offensively last night, you saw a much better team in a big moment. They had some brutally tough calls down the stretch.

“This is a good football team. You can see it on tape; you can see it when you watch them play. That’s where our focus will be this week.”

When it happened, Saleh wouldn’t address Payton’s comments or say whether he had contacted him. Hackett said, at the time, that he didn’t expect to hear from Payton.