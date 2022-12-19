Jets' Robert Saleh laments overthinking timeouts on the final drive

Robert Saleh said he had a sleepless night because he believed he let his team down with his clock management late in Sunday’s loss to Detroit.

“I think I got about a half-hour worth of sleep last night,” Saleh said. “There’s stuff I definitely could have done better.”

The Jets coach didn’t use all three of his timeouts on the game’s final drive. He had one remaining when the game ended. The Jets lost, 20-17, after Greg Zuerlein’s 58-yard field goal sailed wide left.

Saleh admitted he “overthought it” and should have called a timeout after Garrett Wilson’s 10-yard catch on second down put the ball at the Jets’ 48 with about 49 seconds left.

He said he was trying to avoid a booth review that may have changed the spot and taken away the first down. Saleh said he cost his team another snap, which could have resulted in a shorter, more makeable field goal. Saleh knows now it was a mistake.

“That’s the one that I definitely overthought it," Saleh said. "Call a timeout, there’s 49 seconds left. Thought we got the better end of a spot, and I was trying to beat New York [replay review] on a challenge. That’s the one I overthought.

“It didn’t matter. We’re not playing for downs in this situation. We’re playing for time. When you look at it all, I probably cost us one more snap. That’s something I definitely need to be better, I definitely overthought it and wish I could have that one back.”

The Jets had three timeouts when the drive started at their 25 with 1:49 to go. Saleh said he wanted to save them for the final minute in case of “a catastrophe.”

Saleh acknowledged that everything after Wilson’s 22-yard catch on third-and-18 with one minute approaching, “it’s textbook — next ball inbounds call a timeout.” Saleh didn’t follow that.

He called his first timeout when Zach Wilson was sacked with 19 seconds to go and his second with one second left to get the field-goal unit on the field.

“The biggest thing you want to do is give your guys a chance to make plays,” Saleh said. “Do your job, do your job to give everybody a chance to make a play and be the best versions of themselves. In that situation I definitely could have been better. I overthought it.”