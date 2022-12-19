Robert Saleh shows support for Jets QB Zach Wilson, who likely will start against Jaguars on Thursday night

Mike White will have to clear a number of obstacles to be available to play Thursday night, so it’s looking like Zach Wilson will lead the Jets’ offense again.

Robert Saleh would not officially name Wilson the starter against the Jaguars, but he showed the young quarterback plenty of support during a Monday Zoom call.

Wilson has been in the crosshairs of critics for not living up to the expectations that come with being the No. 2 overall pick. Wilson hasn’t shown franchise quarterback traits. He’s struggled even making some simple throws, but Saleh said he saw “really good things” from him in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

“The frustrating thing is the kid is going to be a good quarterback,” Saleh said. “The NFL and this new instant coffee world that we’re in just does not want to give people time. We look at him and he is just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb, everything that he does.”

Wilson, who was inactive the previous three games, threw for 315 yards and led two touchdown drives against the Lions. He also missed receivers, was picked off once and nearly two more times. He completed only 18 of 35 passes and his one interception led to a field goal. The Jets lost 20-17.

“I got to be better, man,” Wilson said.

Saleh said he’s going back to Wilson if White can’t play because of the fractured ribs that he suffered against Buffalo two games ago. The Jets will need Wilson to be sharp against the quarterback drafted just before him last year – Trevor Lawrence.

The Jets have lost three straight games. They’re 7-7 and in ninth place in the AFC with three games to go. The Jets will fall to 10th with a loss to the Jaguars (6-8) by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. The top seven teams make the playoffs.

“We know we have to win this one,” tight end C.J. Uzomah said.

It’s a long shot that White will be cleared for contact before then.

Saleh said White is being evaluated and undergoing more scans on his ribs. Like last week, White is seeking opinions from outside doctors to clear him. If he finds one the Jets’ doctors still have to clear White.

“There are a lot of hurdles that he would have go through,” Saleh said.

A decision will come “pretty quick,” Saleh said. It’s a short week. Saleh wants his starting quarterback to take the walk-through reps. White can do that because there is no contact, but it would be pointless if he’s not cleared to play.

“He’s going to participate as he normally would,” Saleh said of White. “At the same time, you want your starting quarterback to make all these walk-through reps, so we’ve got to make a decision.”

Although the Jets lost two of White’s three starts, he moved the offense a lot better than Wilson has. Still, the Jets’ loss Sunday fell on everyone.

Special teams let up a punt return touchdown. The defense allowed a game-winning 51-yard TD by tight end Brock Wright with 1:49 left. Saleh also admitted he made a mistake by not using all of his timeouts on the final drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein missing a 58-yard field goal.

Uzomah, who caught his first two touchdown passes as a Jet on Sunday, thought Wilson did a good job and the offense could have helped him more.

“I think he played well,” Uzomah said. “As an offensive unit, we left a lot of plays out there. I know myself personally I left plays out there. We all feel that way. I think he did well in his return for sure.”

Saleh said he saw some growth from Wilson to come back from a rough third quarter and led the Jets on a touchdown drive in the fourth and nearly a game-tying field goal.

“He came out in the second half, we can all agree he was missing on some throws, he was missing on some reads,” Saleh said. “But for him to get himself back on track I thought that was really good by him and a big step in the direction that he’d been struggling with in the past.

“It just shows at least some maturation in my mind with regards to mental fortitude.”