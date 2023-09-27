Jets' Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'He definitely needs to get better'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh disagrees with Joe Namath’s scathing criticism of Zach Wilson, but the Jets coach concedes his quarterback needs to show improvement.

This was an important admission from Saleh, who has gone out of his way to support the struggling Wilson.

“We all acknowledge he has to play better,” Saleh said before practice Wednesday. “We all acknowledge that. He acknowledges that. Teammates acknowledge it, he acknowledges it himself. The key is to have confidence in yourself. You have to. You got to continually stack good days. … For him, he definitely needs to get better.”

Saleh is trying to navigate the Jets through a potential landmine just three games into this season.

The Jets’ fans seem to have completely turned on Wilson. Aaron Rodgers chastised the team, saying they “need to grow up a little bit” during his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Namath, the Jets’ franchise legend, has said he’s “seen enough of Wilson,” and wants him gone. Namath also said Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas should go, too, in an ESPN NY radio interview.

Saleh said he hasn’t spoken to Namath and he’s entitled to his opinion.

“Joe is an icon, a Hall of Famer and a well-respected individual in this organization,” Saleh said. “The door is always open for him to walk in. My office is always open for him. We’ll agree to disagree with his comments, but he is entitled to those comments.”

The Jets (1-2) have lost two straight games and the offense has struggled mightily in both of them. The Jets scored one touchdown and 10 points in each loss, resulting in Wilson receiving vitriol from all angles.

The disgust from outside the Jets’ facility comes from seeing this from Wilson often. He’s played 25 games for the Jets and in 20 of them they’ve scored one touchdown or fewer.

The Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad Tuesday. He could eventually supplant Wilson if his struggles continue, but Saleh said Siemian would be inactive Sunday when the Jets host Kansas City.

This was supposed to be a reset season for Wilson, an opportunity to watch and learn from Rodgers. That lasted four offensive snaps as Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the Jets’ first series of the season. Now, the Jets need Wilson to develop quickly to meet the timetable of a team that was built to win now.

“Empathetically speaking, you go into a season and it’s like we have all these aspirations - and not that any of these aspirations are over,” Saleh said. “But you just get stunted four plays in and you’re trying to adjust on the fly.

“You’re playing three unbelievable defenses and you’re trying to make sure that everything is working and everyone is learning one another still. There’s a frustration aspect to it, but at the same time guys are working diligently to try and figure the best way to utilize this group. That’s where, as a coach, you wish it [happened] yesterday, but you have to continue grinding.”