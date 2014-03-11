RT Austin Howard can't strike deal with Jets, becomes free agent

Austin Howard officially is on the market.

A source said the Jets' right tackle is now a free agent after his agent and the Jets could not agree on a multi-year deal. Locking up him was one of the Jets’ biggest priorities this offseason, but now Howard – who turns 27 later this month – will get to test the market.

Free agency officially started at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite some interest from other teams, it’s still possible Howard returns to Florham Park. And that would be a big plus for the Jets. Though he struggled at times after replacing Wayne Hunter, Howard has emerged as a dependable starter for the Jets.

Right guard Willie Colon, 30, also became a free agent this afternoon, though that was expected. The team is taking a wait and see approach with Colon, who dealt with a calf injury during the season and tore his bicep in the season finale.