Ryan Clark: Jets showing some interest

Last week, a source told Newsday the Jets were "definitely in the safety market." Well, it turns out Ryan Clark is on their radar.

The free-agent, who visited with the Redskins recently, told USA TODAY Sports that the Jets and Ravens have also expressed interest.

“We’re just dealing right now,” the longtime Steeler told the paper. “We’ve got some interest from the Ravens, the Jets. We’re actually in negotiations with Washington as we speak. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

The 34-year-old played the past eight seasons in Pittsburgh. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2002 and played two seasons in Washington before settling in with the Steelers.