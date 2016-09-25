Ryan Fitzpatrick looking for more magic against the Chiefs

‘FITZMAGIC’ TO THE RESCUE?

Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance — 374 passing yards — against Rex Ryan’s Bills. But by Monday, the Jets quarterback had moved on from his statement game against his former club.

“Honestly, all I’ve learned is, you play the game, you enjoy it or hate it for that day and then you move on to the next one. I’m already off of Buffalo,” Fitzpatrick said. “It really doesn’t matter anymore. It was great, I’m glad that we won. I thought that we played well on offense, but . . . if we go to Kansas City and lay an egg, that’s all forgotten. None of that will matter.”

The Chiefs (1-1) had their 11-game regular-season winning streak (dating to Oct. 2015) snapped by the Texans last week. That means, Kansas City players will be eager to rebound against Fitzpatrick & Co.

The Jets (1-1) offense was clicking last week in Buffalo behind Matt Forte (100 yards rushing, three TDs), Eric Decker (126 yards) and Brandon Marshall (101). But for Fitzpatrick, the key is building off that performance.

“That’s just kind of the business that we’re in. What have you done for me lately-business,” he said. “I think you can take confidence from the last game and try to take a little bit of momentum in to the next game, but in terms of sitting back and watching highlights and patting yourself on the back, that’s not what you need to do. We need to move on to Kansas City. This is a playoff team from last year. They’ve got a really good, opportunistic defense and so we’re going to have to play really well to beat them at their place.”

CROWD CONTROL

Just how difficult is it to be the road team in Arrowhead Stadium? “It’s tough,” Fitzpatrick said. “ . . . Playing in Seattle is obviously really loud. Arrowhead is right up there. It’s a fun place to play because the fans are so into it. It’s almost like a college atmosphere with all of the excitement and how into the Chiefs they are. It’ll be a difficult test for us. It’s hard to go in there as a road team and pull out a win.”

The Jets added crowd noise in practice and plan to use silent snap counts during the game. “It’ll be a tough place to play,” offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “Probably always will be.”

SPEED DEMON

Chiefs rookie return man Tyreek Hill could be a problem for the Jets. “He’s lightning, man,” safety Calvin Pryor said of Kansas City’s speedster, who clocked in the 4.25-second range in the 40-yard dash.

The Jets are well aware of his quickness. Hill had a 105-yard return nullified in last week’s loss to the Texans. If you miss a tackle, said Bowles, “he can hurt you.”

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer raved about Hill, whom he scouted coming out of college. “Tyreek is a special, special player. And I love him as a person. He’s a hell of a kid,” he said, adding that Hill reminds him of Percy Harvin, just with “a little more juice.” “He’s one of those guys, those returners who doesn’t come along very often . . . He’s the total package. we’re going to have our hands full getting this kid to the ground.”

COACHING CONNECTION

Bowles’ and Andy Reid’s professional paths crossed twice — first, in Green Bay in the mid 1990s and then with the Eagles during the 2012 season. And while working under Reid in Philly, Bowles learned a valuable lesson about coaching.

“Andy taught me a lot,” said Bowles, whom Reid promoted from secondary coach to interim defensive coordinator after firing Juan Castillo on Oct. 16, 2012. The following season, he became the Cardinals defensive coordinator. “In that year, he had adversity, being that [his oldest son passed away] and dealing with everything he dealt with . . . For him to be the same guy every day really taught you a lot about the other side of coaching and how you have to carry yourself, whether you play good or play bad. From that aspect, I probably learned more from a human aspect about coaching than I did anywhere I’ve been.”

Bowles also was a college scouting assistant for the Packers from 1995-96, when Reid was their tight ends/offensive line coach.

On a conference call this week, Reid raved about Bowles. “Todd is steering the ship here with the football players. They’re developing into his personality, which is smart and tough. They play good, solid football. That’s how they do it and they’ve got good talent.”

Asked what he learned about Bowles during their one season together, Reid said: “He’s very intelligent, has a great football mind, good person, relates well to players. He relates well to people. He knows people, not just players. He gets it.”

FUN FACT

The Jets and Chiefs have met 35 times are dead-even against each other. Each team has won 17 games and their 1988 meeting at Giants Stadium ended in a tie at 17. (They are also 1-1 in playoff games.)

HISTORY 101

Both teams played their first three seasons with nicknames now used by other teams. From 1960-62, their original AFL names were the New York Titans and Dallas Texans.

BIG NUMBER

98

Matt Forte’s rushing yards per game this season, third-best behind Steelers’ DeAngelo Williams (118.5) and Pats’ LeGarrette Blount (99.3).

QUOTABLE

“If I take any time off I may not have a job. I can’t let little Quincy take my spot right now.” — Brandon Marshall, on Quincy Enunwa

DANGEROUS CORNER

One word comes to mind when you talk about Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters: dangerous.

“He’ll take some chances and you can beat him on some things,” said Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, “but he’ll do some things that you don’t expect, and he’ll make a big play on you. You have to be very careful with a guy like that.”

Peters had two interceptions in last week’s loss to the Texans.

“Great corner,” Bowles said. “Loved him coming out . Ballhawk, playmaker. If you throw at him enough times, he makes you pay.”