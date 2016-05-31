Ryan Fitzpatrick’s latest contract offer from Jets: three years, $15M guaranteed

The full picture of the Jets’ offer to Ryan Fitzpatrick is finally coming into focus.

As Newsday previously reported, the organization offered the free agent quarterback a three-year, $24-million contract. The contract — which could be worth as much as $36 million with incentives — also comes with $15 million guaranteed, NFL.com reported on Tuesday.

The Jets’ offer has been on the table since March when free agency began. But Fitzpatrick and his agent Jimmy Sexton believe the 33-year-old veteran deserves more compensation.

A source confirmed that with the Jets’ current offer, Fitzpatrick would earn $12 million in the first year of the deal and $6 million in each of the final two years.

The career journeyman was traded from the Texans to the Jets in March 2015 and assumed the role as Geno Smith’s backup. But Fitzpatrick was thrust into the starting role after Smith’s jaw was broken in a locker room altercation with then-teammate Ikemefuna Enemkpali.

Fitzpatrick had a career resurgence last season, throwing for a career-high 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns, a Jets franchise record. The Jets finished with a 10-6 record.

Fitzpatrick, however, has yet to make the playoffs in his 11 NFL seasons.