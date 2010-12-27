Ryan will retrain Jets' struggling defense

Rex Ryan is sending his defensive players back to training camp, in a way. As the Jets did with Mark Sanchez when he went south for two games, Ryan wants his defense to retrain in its fundamentals this week after allowing 38 points to the Bears. It's the second game this month in which the Jets' vaunted defense allowed at least five touchdowns.

"We're going to go back to individual drills and fundamental drills and really hone that in, which is kind of unusual at this time of year," Ryan said. "We really have to because that's how we're going to get better."

Ryan cited a litany of errors, from his secondary not being physical enough and not taking the proper leverage on throws, to his front seven's inability to shed blockers.

"Things like that are day one training-camp things we've got to get better at. I think we've slipped the last couple of weeks," Ryan said. "That span in the third quarter, I've never seen anything like that. I think we can get better through hard work on the practice field."

Award winners

LaDainian Tomlinson was named the Jets' Dennis Byrd Most Inspirational Player for this season in a vote taken by the players Monday in Chicago. David Harris was voted team MVP and Shaun Ellis was nominated for the league's Ed Block Courage Award for players who have rebounded from serious injury.

"It's a special award, particularly because your teammates vote on it," Tomlinson said. "I'm happy and honored. There is a great history of guys who have won it. For me to see the list hung up on the wall at the complex, and knowing my name is going to go up and for years to come, guys after me will see that, it will be pretty special."