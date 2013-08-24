Santonio Holmes moved to active roster

The Jets announced Friday that wide receiver Santonio Holmes has been moved from the active / physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the active roster -- an indication that he could be ready by Week 1 or soon after.

Holmes, 29, has spent the entire offseason rehabbing from a Lisfranc foot injury suffered in Week 4 last season against the 49ers. Earlier this week, he painted a murky picture of his recovery timeline. When Holmes was told that coach Rex Ryan said he's "in great shape," he responded: "Looks can be deceiving . . . If I actually felt as good as I looked, I would definitely be 100 percent ready."

Holmes, who's been spotted occasionally jogging along the sideline in practice and catching balls, said Wednesday that he still can't run routes at football speed. He also complained of experiencing foot pain "every day I wake up."

In a corresponding move, the Jets released wide receiver Marcus Davis with an injury settlement.