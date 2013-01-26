Some GMs expect a 'Darrelle Revis gold rush'

With their noncommittal approach toward Darrelle Revis, Jets brass set into motion a potential bidding war for the team's brightest star.

Shortly after comments by new general manager John Idzik, owner Woody Johnson and coach Rex Ryan rendered the cornerback "speechless," Idzik reached out to Revis to smooth things over.

"I made sure he knew exactly where we were coming from," Idzik said in an interview Friday on NBC Sports Network. "And that this is my first day on the job, and our message to everyone was, 'Give us a chance to get to know each other and introduce ourselves to each other.' "

But while Idzik, who was hired Jan. 18 to replace Mike Tannenbaum, takes time evaluating his roster, some NFL general managers already have begun imagining Revis Island coming to their town.

Even though the 27-year-old cornerback is rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, one GM called the trade interest in Revis "one of the biggest potential trade markets for a player ever," according to a CBS Sports report. Another GM said: "There's a Revis gold rush forming."

The Jets reportedly are seeking a first- and second-round pick for Revis, who staged a 36-day holdout in 2010 before signing a front-loaded four-year, $46-million deal.

Revis, whose contract contains a clause that prohibits the Jets from designating him as their franchise player, can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2013 season.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are interested in Revis, as are the Broncos, 49ers, Bills, Packers and Seahawks. But it's highly unlikely the Jets would trade Revis within the division.

Teammate Antonio Cromartie, who emerged as a shutdown cornerback in Revis' absence and was named to the Pro Bowl this season, told NFL.com from Hawaii: "We can't lose a guy like him. He's a great leader in the locker room and also in our [defensive backs] room, making sure that guys are accountable for each other. To lose a guy like that would be huge. And even though he's coming off the surgery, I believe he'll come back as strong as ever."

The interest in Revis is expected. But it might come as a surprise to some fans that in recent days, multiple reports have surfaced saying the Jets are "very interested in" and "strongly leaning toward" trading the three-time All-Pro, whom many consider the NFL's top cornerback.

The Jets had a chance Thursday to defuse speculation, but they instead chose to take a wait-and-see approach with all of their players. Revis seemed bothered by their noncommittal stance. "I'm speechless by far," he wrote on Twitter. "But more importantly, I feel more upset for the jet nation for having to go through this!!! I guess we'll see how this plays out."

Idzik said on NBC Sports Network that Revis "reacted well" and that "my feeling was that he was appreciative to hear from me about what happened.

"A lot of the people in the building you know through football circles but you've never worked alongside each other," Idzik said. "So give us that chance . . . to go through our current roster . . . We haven't taken that first step, and that's what I relayed to Darrelle."