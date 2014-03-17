Source: Jets interested in Sidney Rice

The Jets recently agreed on a five-year deal with former Bronco Eric Decker. But general manager John Idzik still hopes to add another free-agent receiver.

A source confirmed to Newsday that the Jets are also interested in former Seahawks wideout Sidney Rice.

Seattle was forced to release the receiver -- and his hefty $8.5 million salary -- in order to address other roster moves. But the Seahawks still want to bring back Rice. And it appears the Saints are interested as well.

Rice, who has a history of knee issues, tore his ACL against the Rams on Oct. 28.

The Jets have also been linked to Oakland free agent Jacoby Ford. Jets wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal held the same position with the Raiders from 2009-11.