Source: Mike Tannenbaum hasn't been told about future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Mike Tannenbaum has yet to find out if he'll be back next season, a source told Newsday Thursday.

CBSSports.com reported that Sunday's season finale in Buffalo will be his final game as the Jets' general manager and that he "likely" will be relieved of his duties Monday. Tannenbaum, however, has not been told anything, the source said.

The Jets declined to comment through their spokesman, citing their organizational policy not to comment on the job status of team executives and coaches in-season.