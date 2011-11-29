Story lines

DeVito out

Don't expect to see Mike DeVito lining up against the Redskins at FedEx Field on Sunday. The defensive end isn't expected to play after suffering an injury to his left MCL in Sunday's win. DeVito left the game in the third quarter and never returned after injuring his knee on a third-down completion to C.J. Spiller. He missed two games with a right knee injury earlier in the season. "I don't think DeVito will play this week," Rex Ryan said. "It looks like he has a little bit of a knee, an MCL. It's on a different knee, though. But I don't think Mike is going to play this week."

The 'other' Rex

Ryan will be game planning for his namesake in a way this week. Mike Shanahan has returned the quarterback reins to incumbent starter Rex Grossman after putting the QB on the bench for three games and going with John Beck. In Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Seahawks, Grossman threw for a season-high 314 yards, the second time he's topped the 300-yard passing mark this season, and just the fifth time in the ninth-year pro's career. Grossman has four touchdowns and five interceptions in his three games since being renamed the starter, and hasn't completed less than 65 percent of his attempts.