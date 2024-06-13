Jets add DL Takk McKinley

The Jets added depth to their defensive line by signing Takk McKinley on Thursday.

McKinley, a former first-round pick of the Falcons, participated in the Jets’ two-day minicamp this week as a tryout. He has 20 sacks in six NFL seasons.

Selected 26th overall by Atlanta in 2017, McKinley spent four years with the Falcons. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was with Atlanta during that time. McKinley had 13 sacks over his first two seasons, but his production and snap counts declined after that.

He also played one year for the Browns and Rams. He didn’t play last season after being signed by the Cowboys in the spring and released in June.

McKinley joins a defensive line room that features Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Haason Reddick, Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Will McDonald and Micheal Clemons.

Reddick has not shown up for any of the Jets' workouts this spring because of a contract dispute. The Jets expect Reddick to be there for the start of training camp next month.