Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to Saints for third-round draft pick

The Jets all but named their starting quarterback and helped secure themselves for the future with a trade on the eve of their fourth and final preseason game.

Teddy Bridgewater was sent to the Saints for a third-round pick in next year’s draft, the Jets announced Wednesday evening. The Saints also received the Jets’ 2019 sixth-round pick.

The move helps solidify rookie Sam Darnold’s status as the presumed Week 1 starter, although Todd Bowles has been tight-lipped about the quarterback race, repeatedly declining to give any information. Darnold, though, has been taking the majority of his preseason snaps with the first team and has impressed those within the organization – including general manager Mike Maccagnan – and some pretty big names around football as well.

“In his time with us, Teddy was the consummate professional, a great teammate, and a tremendous leader,” Maccagnan said in a statement issued by the team. “He worked diligently with our medical staff and made tremendous strides along the way. We wish him nothing but success in the future.”

Bridgewater, who came into training camp as the No. 2, is returning from a brutal injury suffered during the 2016 preseason with the Vikings. He tore his left ACL and dislocated his knee, among other ailments. The 2014 Pepsi Rookie of the Year and former Pro Bowl selection missed all but one game in the last two seasons, and some believed he could have been done for good. This preseason, though, has proved otherwise, as Bridgewater has impressed and showed no signs of discomfort.

Signed to a one-year, $6-million contract, Bridgewater had long been the subject of trade rumors because the Jets also were carrying Darnold and 39-year-old Josh McCown, who is owed $10 million this year. The Jets already have paid Bridgewater $1 million in bonus money.

Maccagnan hinted last week that a quarterback could go, and Bridgewater was the only logical choice.

"We can very easily keep three quarterbacks and, if something were to arise, we can go to two,” Maccagnan told WFAN’s "Boomer & Gio." “In terms of saying, 'Hey, we’re going to keep two or keep three,' there’s nothing to stop us from keeping three. There’s nothing to stop us from keeping two. We feel very good about that quarterback room.”

Bridgewater threw for 6,150 yards with 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2014 and 2015. This preseason, he was 28-for-38 for 316 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I'm living in the now,” Bridgewater said earlier this week on dealing with trade rumors. “Taking advantage of this opportunity that I have right now. I said last week, I look forward to coming to work every day and being the best version of Teddy that I can be, the best teammate, the best player that I can be.”

The move appears to cement Darnold’s status because McCown hasn’t played the last two preseason games. Darnold has earned significant acclaim, and on Tuesday both Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms spoke highly of him at a CBS media session. On CBS’ "Tiki & Tierney," Tony Romo took it a step further, saying Darnold was “going to be one of the great quarterbacks in the National Football League” and that he could be the next Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

“There’s a chance,” Romo said. “I see certain traits in Sam Darnold that are rare.”