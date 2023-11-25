Jets sticking with Tim Boyle as starting quarterback

The Jets are sticking with Tim Boyle as their quarterback.

Robert Saleh said Boyle will start next Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“We’re giving Timmy another shot to roll next week,” Saleh said Saturday morning.

Boyle got his first NFL start in nearly two years Friday and the Jets continued to struggle moving the football. They totaled 159 yards of offense and scored one touchdown in their 34-13 loss to Miami. Boyle threw one touchdown pass, two interceptions and was sacked seven times playing behind the Jets' seventh different offensive line combination in the last seven games.

“There’s things that he could have done better, there’s things that he had no control over,” Saleh said. “I know he battled out there. We were able to get to certain calls we were hoping to do. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. Didn’t come to full fruition.”

Rodgers update

Aaron Rodgers has rejoined the Jets full time and will be rehab his torn Achilles tendon in New Jersey with an eye on returning to practice in early December. Saleh said there is no official date yet, but if Rodgers is cleared, he'll practice

“When we get a doctor’s note that says he’s cleared," Saleh said, "he’ll be cleared for practice."

Saleh challenges everyone

The players got the weekend off, but Saleh said when they return to the facility Monday there will be “a tell-the-truth” moment during team meetings.

“That happens every week whether you win or lose,” Saleh said. “I challenge the coaches, too, challenge the players, challenge everybody in the organization – are you putting your best foot forward or are you looking over the fence at somebody else’s grass?

“The main thing is making sure you’re keeping tabs on yourself, finding ways to get better and telling the truth on where you can be better to help this football team win football games.”

Two-minute drill

The Jets could be getting healthier on the offensive line. Saleh said Mekhi Becton, who didn’t play Friday with an ankle injury, should return against the Falcons. He also said Duane Brown and Wes Schweitzer might also be available. Saleh was “encouraged” with how rookie Carter Warren did at left tackle on Friday and said he could get more opportunities … Rookie back Izzy Abanikanda didn’t play Friday. Saleh said it was difficult to put Abanikanda in after halftime when the Jets were passing all the time because he needs to get better at protections.