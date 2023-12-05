Jets to release Tim Boyle, sign Brett Rypien to active roster, source says

There will be a change in the Jets’ quarterback room.

The Jets will release Tim Boyle and sign Brett Rypien to the active roster off the Seahawks' practice squad, league sources said on Tuesday.

Boyle started the last two games and played in the last three after Zach Wilson was benched. But Boyle struggled to move the football. He was benched in Sunday’s 13-8 loss to the Falcons. Trevor Siemian came in and finished the game.

“We’ve played three different quarterbacks now and there’s more developments happening this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his regular appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The Jets signed Boyle, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, because of his knowledge of the system that Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett designed. The plan was never for Boyle to play — or Wilson, for that matter — but everything changed when Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Boyle completed 48 of 77 passes for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions with the Jets. He also was sacked nine times. Boyle was mostly ineffective and made some bad decisions in Sunday’s game and was taken out in the fourth quarter. Siemian entered and also had issues moving the offense.

The Jets didn’t score a touchdown for the third time in five games. They have lost five straight.

There will be a new starting quarterback on Sunday when the Jets host the Houston Texans. Robert Saleh is deciding whether to start Wilson or Siemian.

There was a report on Monday that Wilson is “reluctant” to play for the Jets because he doesn’t want to get hurt, which would damage his future since he doesn’t have one with this team. Saleh said Wilson never expressed that to him. Saleh contends Wilson came to him and said he “wants the football.”

The Jets had interest in Rypien earlier this season after Rodgers got injured, but he signed with the Rams. Rypien has played for Hackett previously. They were together last year with the Broncos. The Jets ended up signing Siemian.

Rypien has completed 98 of 168 passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 NFL games over four seasons.