Tim Tebow in Arizona: 'Just working out'

PHOENIX -- Tim Tebow is staying silent about another season with the Jets and his future in the NFL.

The former Heisman Trophy winner refused to comment Wednesday when asked about the 2013 season as he left the track at Paradise Valley Community College where he has been training all week.

So what's he doing in Arizona exactly?

"Just working out," Tebow said.

The Jets are expected to either trade or release Tebow this offseason. Tebow played sparingly for the Jets during a 6-10 season, his first with the team.

Tebow engaged in a game of Ultimate Frisbee Wednesday and ran some sprints on the backstretch of the school's track accompanied by a small group of athletes that included Olympic pole vaulter and 2008 Australian gold medalist Steve Hooker. Tebow also had a film crew in tow and appeared relaxed and in good spirits.

A small crowd littered the fence that surrounds the track and many fans stayed for hours hoping to meet Tebow, who stopped to sign autographs and pose for pictures as he exited the facility. Arizona State University freshman Collin Nevitt was among the onlookers.

Like many diehard Tebow fans, Nevitt said it is the player's faith and goodwill that attracts him to Tebow. The 18-year-old Arizona native said he'll continue to root for any team Tebow plays on.

"It's not the football," Nevitt said. "It's what he does off the field."

Nevitt carried a sign Wednesday with a mantra Tebow's has been known to be quite fond of: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."